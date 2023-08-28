GT4 category losing momentum

The qualifier races from the GT4 category have been held concurrently with the RoadSport category races.

In a category that listed only 18 entries, three of them ended up not taking part of any of the racing events, reducing the category to just 15, being the minimum number needed to run the series according to the sports regulations.

Ultimately, and after four races, Macau’s Alex Liu driving a Mercedes AMG GT4 came up on top with a total of 40 points, equal to Lo Ka Chun in a Ginetta G55. Both racers only took part in separate racing weekends, with Liu winning the first two races and Lo winning the last two. In third place came Hong Kong’s Brian Lai, driving another Ginetta G55.

The GT4 category is represented at the Macau GP in the Greater Bay Area GT Cup, to be raced on the first weekend.

After launching in 2019 as a formal GT4 category race with a field of 27 cars, the category started to lose competitors, reducing to 21 in 2020 and 20 in 2021.

Last year, the category managed to gather a field of 28 cars by putting together two similar categories, adding some 10 GTC category cars to the mere 18 GT4 listed. RM