GTEF 2023 to examine tourism trends and emerging opportunities

The 10th Global Tourism Economy Forum – Macao 2023 (GTEF) will run from Sept. 20 to 23 at the Galaxy International Convention Center, making a return after over two years.

Themed as “Destination 2030: Unlocking the Power of Tourism for Business and Development,” GTEF 2023 keeps abreast of new trends within the context of the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The event will gather officials, ministers of culture and tourism, industry leaders, decision-makers and scholars from around the world, and it conveys the idea of “thinking beyond tourism” and navigates opportunities for recovery of the global tourism economy.

The 2nd GTEF – Investment and Financing Conference will commence during the 10th edition, which will be held over four consecutive days, the longest edition since its inception.

The conference theme is “Innovative and advanced development – Embrace tourism investment and cooperation in the next decade,” with a focus on high-quality tourism development in China.

According to organizers, the conference will examine key trends and emerging opportunities for tourism project development.

Meanwhile, GTEF 2023 will be convened in a hybrid online-offline format and will be broadcast live throughout the event.

This year’s program will feature special interviews, case studies and casual fireside chats, aiming “to inject new ideas and momentum into the robust development of the global tourism economy.”

Close to 14 discussion sessions will be arranged at the four-day GTEF, covering topics from tourism trends to innovative measures implemented for high-quality and sustainable development in Macau, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, mainland China and the Asia-Pacific region.

Also this year, GTEF will collaborate with Tencent Cloud, the cloud business under Tencent.

The partner country for GTEF 2023 is Italy, while the featured city for the 10th GTEF is Shanghai.

Within the framework of the Shanghai-Macau cooperation mechanism, the forum seeks to promote exchange and collaboration in cultural tourism between both cities. A multi-functional platform will be built to embrace new possibilities of recreational, leisure and sports tourism development, as well as explore the potential of mutual cooperation between China and other countries as travel markets. Staff Reporter