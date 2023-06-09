Guia Lighthouse to open to public this weekend

To observe China Culture and Natural Heritage Day, the Guia Lighthouse will be open for public visits this weekend, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has announced. This Saturday and Sunday, the lighthouse will be open from 10 am to 5:30 pm. Visitors will be allowed to enter the lighthouse and see a panorama of Macau. Meanwhile, Macao Museum will also scrap entry fees on both days. In addition, the IC will also host workshops at several locations, such as the souvenir centre of Macao Museum and the former Iec Long Firecracker Factory.

