Guia Tunnel to be suspended during the small hours on Jan 22

Due to inspection requirements, the Guia Tunnel will be suspended to traffic from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Jan. 22, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) announced yesterday in a statement. In consideration of suspension, the bureau recommended that drivers should utlize the reservoir passage or other roads to travel between the Northern and the Southern districts of the Peninsula. Bus routes Nos 5 and N2 will be detoured but there is no need to alter their stops during this time. The bus operators should be consulted for further information.

