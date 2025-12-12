H3 strain predominant as flu cases rise

The Health Bureau warns that influenza is actively spreading in Macau, with positive test rates rising from 11.6% (Nov. 2–8) to 32.9% (Nov. 30–Dec. 6), nearly doubling. The dominant strain is influenza A H3, accounting for 96.3%. Adult flu-related emergency visits more than doubled to 521 last week, while children’s visits rose 45% to 894. Authorities urge residents to enhance precautions and get vaccinated. Eight student clusters involving 53 mild cases were also reported.

