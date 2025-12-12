Reclaimed water to be sold just 15% below regular price

The recycled water that the government plans to begin supplying to some users next year will cost 85% of the price of regular potable water, the Times learned at the second meeting of the Customer Liaison Group (CLG) of the Macao Water Supply Company Ltd (Macao Water).

According to the presentation delivered to participants at yesterday morning’s meeting, each cubic meter of the new recycled water (which can only be used for watering plants and flushing toilets) will cost MOP3.81 – a 15% discount on the regular first-tier price of MOP4.48.

Although the exact price for recycled water has not been officially set, as the supply system is still in its initial phases, authorities have stated that the cost will be slightly lower than that of regular tap water, with the final price determined only once service contracts are in place.

Still, the price now being hinted at might disappoint those whose buildings were revamped to include a recycled-water plumbing system, hoping to achieve greater savings.

Bigger differences are expected only among those whose consumption includes a significant amount related to gardening and similar activities where potable water is not necessary.

The hotel industry accounts for most of Macau’s water consumption, although at this stage, recycled water will not reach these commercial customers.

As Susana Wong, director of the Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA), said yesterday to the media on the sidelines of the meeting, in the first phase of reclaimed water distribution, “the goal is to supply reclaimed water by March 1, 2026, to approximately 9,000 households covering the Seac Pai Van public housing estate and the campus of the University of Macau.”

She added that starting next month, authorities will launch a series of promotional materials and campaigns to inform the public about the project.

Refusing to give a final price, she said the rate will be “slightly lower” than regular water and will follow a similar tiered model, with different prices for residential and non-residential customers.

During the meeting, the CLG was also presented with samples of the new contracts and water bills, clearly separating the two types of water.

Also on the sidelines of the meeting, Nacky Kuan, Executive Director of Macao Water, mentioned that water consumption is projected to increase next year by about 3%, primarily due to occupancy at the new public housing estates in Zone A and new residential developments at Block P in Areia Preta.

She also noted that the opening of a new hotel unit in the Cotai area will likely increase water consumption.

Addressing the results of a customer satisfaction survey conducted by Macao Water, she reported an overall satisfaction score of 84.3, adding that water quality remains the most pressing customer concern.

When asked about the issue, Kuan assured the quality of the water supplied by Macao Water, noting that some reported issues – such as low quality or excess bacteria – are not related to the public supply network but to the secondary supply systems of certain buildings that require maintenance and cleaning.

Earlier in her remarks, Kuan noted several water-supply challenges stemming from shifts in demand across different areas.

She said that while some new areas require additional supply and increased capacity, others – notably in the ZAPE district – have seen significantly reduced demand due to the closure of satellite casinos and other establishments.

Citing recent figures, she noted that as of November, total water consumption in Macau stood at approximately 86 million cubic meters, representing a slight decrease (0.4%) from the same period last year.

