Health bureau urges flu vaccination after fatal case

The government is calling on the public to take preventive measures and get vaccinated against the seasonal influenza, as the region enters the peak season for the winter flu.

The Health Bureau (SSM) reiterated the appeal at a press conference yesterday, following the death of a 4-year-old girl who died from type A influenza virus on Thursday. The girl’s death is the city’s first fatal case of the flu this year.

The kindergarten student was presented with a fever and a runny nose on January 18 and tested negative for influenza virus when she first sought treatment at Kiang Wu Hospital.

Her condition did not improve after her initial treatment and she tested positive for the virus on January 23.

Clinical diagnosis showed her death was related to influenza type A infection and was complicated by pneumonia.

The patient and her one- and-a-half-year-old sister – who has also tested positive for the influenza type A virus – did not receive a 2017-2018 seasonal flu vaccination, the bureau said. Other measures that could be implemented include the suspension of classes in case a student dies.

SSM announced in a statement that it has prepared a response plan to cope with the fluctuating incidence of flu, including reserving sufficient supply of medicines, vaccines and other medical resources.

SSM has purchased a total of 120,000 flu vaccinations for the 2017-2018 flu season; there are still 14,600 vaccines available for local residents.

The region also has a reserve of antiviral medicines that could serve up to 180,000 people, and a three-month supply of epidemic-prevention materials.

Since January 1, the city has recorded a total of 15 cases (four males and 11 females) with flu infection combined with pneumonia.

Among the balance of the patients, 12 are now discharged and two are being treated in local hospitals and are in a stable condition.

The bureau learnt that 13 of the 15 total patients had not been vaccinated in preparation for the current flu season.

SSM said that it would continue to monitor developments regarding the incidence of respiratory diseases.

Members of the public are urged to practice good personal and environmental hygiene and to take heed of different measures to minimize the risk of infection from a respiratory disease.

