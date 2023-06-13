Health chief attends organ transplantation forum in Shanghai

Health Bureau director Alvis Lo attended and spoke at an organ transplantation forum in Shanghai. He said that the local government has always attached great importance to and been committed to promoting the development of organ donation and transplantation in Macau, and continuously improved the relevant laws and regulations, systems and mechanisms, personnel training, and technology development related to organ donation and transplantation. In addition, in June 2016, an organ transplant working group was established to coordinate the related work. With the support of the state and Guangdong Province, Macau completed the first living donor kidney transplant operation in November of the same year.

Related