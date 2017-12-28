Health | Gov’t grants hefty contracts to supply chemical reagents, lab equipment

The Chief Executive (CE) Chui Sai On approved several contracts between the Health Bureau (SSM), the University of Macau (UM) and three pharmaceutical companies for the supply of chemical reagents, laboratory equipment for both the Clinic Pathology Service at the public hospital (CHCSJ) and the Public Health Laboratory, as well as for the Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) of the UM.

The contracts amount to almost MOP53 million in total, according to yesterday’s publication in the Official Gazette (BO).

From the three companies chosen to supply the chemicals and laboratory equipment, the majority of the supply comes from the Firma Chun Cheong Produtos Farmacêuticos, Limitada, which will receive a total of almost MOP28.5 million to supply chemical reagents for the Clinic Pathology Service as well as laboratory equipment for the Public Health Laboratory. From these, MOP24.9 million are dedicated to the chemicals alone. This sum will be paid by the government in two installments of MOP12.49 million, in 2018 and 2019.

The remaining MOP 24.5 million will be distributed between Professional Health Importação Exportação Lda and Four Star Companhia Limitada, who will receive MOP14 million and MOP10.5 million respectively.

The Professional Health Importação Exportação Lda contract also includes the supply of chemical reagents for the Clinic Pathology Service and the provision of equipment for cell culture and storage for the FHS of UM (MOP9.7 million).

The Four Star Companhia Limitada is contracted to supply chemical reagents for the Clinic Pathology Service, the supply of equipment for cell culture and storage for the FHS of UM, as well as laboratory equipment for the Public Health Laboratory.

