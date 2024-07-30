Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected

Macau is bracing for persistent showers and thunderstorms until tomorrow, as a low-pressure trough affects the region. The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) has reported the area near the Pearl River Estuary will experience heavy rainfall, with maximum totals reaching about 19 meters on the Macau Peninsula, 12 meters in Taipa, and 16 meters in Coloane. The SMG warned cloudy conditions will persist along the Guangdong coast and the northern South China Sea. Residents are urged to stay updated on weather developments, as the trough’s influence is expected to continue for the next two days, bringing potential flooding and hazardous conditions.

