Hengqin checkpoint remodel to enhance efficiency by November

The completion of a significant renovation project at the Central Transport Platform on the second floor of the Hengqin checkpoint has been announced by the Public Works Bureau. The project is expected to be finished in November and has incurred a cost of over MOP190 million. The project aims to “optimize the traffic environment” and “increase the efficiency and operation of the border crossing environment”, while providing more convenient facilities for travelers between Macau and Hengqin. The upgrades include optimized pedestrian facilities, a weather-protected corridor, 19,000 square meters of pavement, and designated passenger drop-off and pick-up areas for various modes of transportation.

