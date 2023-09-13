Hengqin’s Chimelong Spaceship to launch trial operation Sept. 16

The Chimelong Spaceship in Hengqin, Zhuhai, will launch a trial operation on Sept. 16. The Spaceship theme park has been designed by integrating resources from around the world. About 650 meters long and with a building area of 400,000 square meters, it can accommodate up to 50,000 visitors. According to the Spaceship’s official website, it is an expansive indoor theme park that integrates a myriad of features, including the earth’s diverse ecological landscapes, extra-terrestrial vistas, conservation of rare marine life and educational initiatives in ecological conservation.

