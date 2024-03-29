High official meeting for Forum Macao held

The High Official Meeting for the Sixth Ministerial Meeting of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) was recently held in Macau. Representatives from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, as well as ambassadors to China from Portuguese-speaking countries and officials at the Forum’s Secretariat attended. The meeting was presided over by the secretary-general of the Forum, Ji Xianzheng. The main topic of the meeting was to prepare for the upcoming Ministerial Meeting, and included detailed discussions on the event’s agenda and logistics.

