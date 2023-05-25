Higher standards of masks at homes and rehabilitation centers

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) is calling for those visiting older adults and nursing homes as well as rehabilitation centers for drug abusers to use higher standard face masks while visiting the venues. The measure enters into force today and requires visitors to use N95, KN95 or FFP2 type masks and warns visitors that activities requiring mask removal, such as eating and drinking, are not allowed. The IAS justified the measure noting the “increased number of new cases of Covid-19 infection seen in recent days.” The same rules also apply to workers in the facilities, except for eating and drinking and other situations where mask removal is necessary. The IAS has also called on visitors to refrain from entering venues if they are experiencing any symptoms that could be related to a Covid-19 infection.

