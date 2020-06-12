HK to conclude work on mutual health status between Macau, mainland China

The Hong Kong government is about to conclude its work to promote the mutual recognition of health codes between Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, Hong Kong newspaper Ming Pao reported.

It is said that authorities in Hong Kong, Guangdong province and Macau have almost finished negotiations on the issue and the detailed plan will be officially announced this week if an agreement is reached.

Approval will be granted if the Covid-19 situation remains stable in these areas.

The move, which seeks to eliminate the repetition of quarantine for travelers moving between the three regions, comes as the greater China region appears to have brought the spread of Covid-19 under control.

It is thought that priority will be given to 27 groups of people who have been granted test immunity by the Hong Kong government, including businessmen who have business on the mainland and drivers commuting between Hong Kong and the mainland. Families and travelers will not be included for now.

According to the report, the Hong Kong government’s limit for the quota is expected to be a four-digit figure at least.

Earlier this month, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan Siu-chee had said the three governments were discussing the possibility of a joint measure that would shorten quarantine times for travelers.

“For instance, [if] someone has already completed a 14-day quarantine on the mainland and is coming to Hong Kong with valid proof of this, then the Director of Health could shorten the quarantine period here for this person [if the test results] are negative,” Chan told a radio program.

Travelers moving between Macau and Hong Kong must undergo a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days. Although Macau allows tourists from the mainland to enter the city without the need to undergo quarantine, neighboring Guangdong province requires all arrivals, even its own residents, to quarantine. LV