HKZMB believed to offer no improvements to logistics industry

The president of the International Logistics and Forwarding Association of Macau, Lei Kuok Fai, said that Macau’s logistics industry has already been marginalized in Zhuhai, Hong Kong and Macau.

Lei believes that the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge (HKZMB) will not assist Macau’s logistics industry.

In Lei’s opinion, only the interests of “China and Hong Kong logistics” have been considered in plans to open the bridge.

The Macau logistics operator declared that when considering the flow of people and traffic across the three places, there was no mention of the development and facilitation of logistics between Macau and mainland China.

However, according to Lei, the Macau logistics industry has previously voiced the view that the local government did not mind the industry’s opinion.

Moreover, Lei highlighted that the industry is disappointed with the upcoming opening of the HKZMB.

Lei also believes that the opening of the HKZMB may aggravate the problem of overcrowding in Macau.

Lei, who is also a member of the Economic Development Council, asked “what do you [the government] want us to do? How can the logistics merge into the Greater Bay Area? How can it merge into the One Belt and One Road initiative? It has been more than ten years until we could finally see the bridge, but were there any improvement in the logistics sector? […] No.”

