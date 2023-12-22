Ho calls for further diversification efforts

Highlighting satisfactory economic data from this year, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng called for all walks of life to help with diversification during his speech at the celebratory event.

“The MSAR Government would join with all sectors of society, seize the historic opportunities brought by national development, continue to promote the successful implementation of the principle ‘One country, two systems’ with Macau characteristics, strive for new achievements to welcome the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the MSAR, and make greater contributions to the country’s development,” the government cited its head as saying in a statement, adding that it would “meticulously plan and organize” a series of events for the Silver Jubilee.

Recapping his team’s work in the past year, Ho said the government “had conscientiously worked to implement the national strategies outlined in the report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the important instructions of President Xi Jinping,” adding that “[with] the guidance and strong support from the Central Government, the [local] government had united the collective efforts of people from all walks of life [to work on several areas].”

In addition, Ho said that since its return to the motherland 24 years ago, Macau had been working hand in hand with the rest of the country, to pursue shared development and prosperity, resulting in a remarkable chapter of successful implementation of the principle ‘One country, two systems’ with Macau characteristics.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the event, the head of the government also emphasized that next year’s development of the city will be in absolute compliance with the resolutions made at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

“The government will continue to adhere to the guidelines from the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and align with the country’s high-quality development and modernisation process, to advance effectively the overall policy direction for 2024 and carry out various other tasks,” Ho was cited as saying in a government statement.

In addition, Ho expressed confidence in meeting the first-phase benchmarks in 2024 as specified in the Master Plan of the Development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.