Ho Iat Seng: SAR seeks economic diversification in Year of Dragon

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng said it is necessary to be proactive to realize substantial progress in appropriate economic diversification in the Year of the Dragon.

In his message for the Lunar New Year, Ho said the past Year of the Rabbit witnessed Macau’s recovery from the pandemic and its robust development.

The government implemented effective measures to lift Macau out of the pandemic’s shadow and set the stage for a rapid economic resurgence. The passage of amendments to the Law on Safeguarding National Security further strengthened efforts to protect national security.

Ho also recalled several notable projects that were completed, including the trial operation of the Macao Union Hospital, the construction of elderly housing units and the Macau New Neighbourhood, and the inauguration of the LRT Barra Station. These achievements bolstered public confidence and contributed to the stability and harmony of society.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to upholding national security and fostering patriotism and love for Macau. It also stressed the importance of economic recovery and the implementation of the “1+4” development strategy to achieve substantial progress in economic diversification. The growth of the Cooperation Zone and enhanced integration into the national development plan were identified as key priorities.

Looking ahead to the new year, Ho said, “we will prioritize the growth of the Cooperation Zone and meet the phased goals laid out in the Master Plan of the Development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin at a faster pace; more efforts will also be made to conduct external exchange so that Macau can better integrate into the overall national development.”

Liu Xianfa, commissioner of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the SAR, said in his New Year message that, in the past year, the SAR’s chief executive and government have united and led all sectors of society, achieving remarkable results in promoting the development of various undertakings.

In the new year, Liu noted, the foreign affairs office will fully support Macau to govern according to law, actively help the SAR expand foreign exchanges and cooperation, firmly shoulder the responsibility of “diplomacy for the people” and “diplomacy for Macau,” and earnestly implement the purpose of serving the SAR.