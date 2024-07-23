Ho Iat Seng undergoes ‘minor surgery’

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng underwent a “minor surgical procedure” and is reportedly recovering well, Journal Tribuna de Macau reported, citing an anonymous source.

Another source close to Ho emphasized that he aims to gather his strength for the next term.

During the weekend, the Government Information Bureau announced that Ho underwent a routine medical examination during his leave, and is receiving necessary diagnostic and therapeutic care, although specific details were not disclosed.

The city’s top official has extended his holiday for an additional 10 days and is now scheduled to return on July 29. This extension follows a previous leave period that was extended from July 4 to July 19. Prior to these extensions, Ho was on annual leave from June 21 to July 3.

This marks the second extension of his holiday, bringing his total days off to 39 until his proposed return. During his absence, Secretary for Administration and Justice André Cheong will continue to act as Chief Executive.

Having taken office on December 20, 2019, Ho navigated his leadership through the challenges of the pandemic. Despite this health setback, he intends to announce his re-election bid in mid-August. NS