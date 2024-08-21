Ho Iat Seng will not seek re-election due to health issues

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has announced that he will not run for re-election due to health issues. This decision comes just a month after the government’s extension of his leave, which began on June 21.

This leave marks his first significant break since he took office on December 20, 2019.

In a statement from the Government Information Bureau today (Wednesday), Ho clarified that his health “has not been fully restored” and expressed his gratitude for the support he has received throughout his term.

“I have profound feelings for Macau and have done my utmost for Macau’s development but due to the fact that my health has not been fully restored, for the sake of Macau’s long-term development and from the perspective of the overall situation, I have decided not to participate in the election for the sixth-term Chief Executive,” he said.

“As the term of office of the fifth Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region is coming to an end, I, Ho Iat Seng, sincerely thank the Central Government, all sectors of Macau society, and our residents for their full trust and steadfast support over the past five years. I would also like to thank all the civil servants for their close collaboration and coordination,” he added.

Ho is the first Chief Executive to serve only one term.

In May, following a visit from Xia Baolong, the top official for Hong Kong and Macau affairs, questions arose about Ho’s potential re-election.

However, Ho clarified that no discussions regarding his replacement took place during Xia’s inspection of the SAR.