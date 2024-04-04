Hotel Central named boutique hotel of the year

The revamped Hotel Central has been selected as the “Designer’s Boutique Hotel of the Year” at the 19th China Tourism and Culture Starlight Awards, according to Lek Hang Group developer Sio Chong Meng. At nearly 100 years old, the structure near Senado Square is the only heritage hotel in Macau to receive the accolade. Meng described renovating the historic property as a “labor of love,” restoring design elements from the hotel’s past in its 114 rooms, each themed to represent specific decades from the 1920s to 1950s.

Related