Hotel Central soft opening May 1

Iconic Hotel Central will have a soft opening on May 1 after roughly five years of renovations, according to a press release. The hotel, located on Macau’s main street, Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro, was built in 1928 and fell into disrepair until purchased in 2016 for over MOP2 billion by Lek Hang Group chairman Simon Sio. The newly renovated hotel has 114 rooms styled after different decades from the 1920s to 1940s. As part of the soft opening from April 30 to June 30, the hotel is offering a two-night promotional package for 1,576 patacas including breakfast and mini-bar services.

