Hotel Estoril mural being removed, IC pledges future display at new library

The mural on the façade of the former Hotel Estoril building is being removed, with the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) pledging to display it permanently at the new Central Library.

The mural’s relocation was announced following confirmation of the design for the new library.

The mural is now covered by bamboo scaffolding and camouflage.

According to a statement from the IC, “a series of inspection, sampling and tests” are being conducted on the mural. It will be completely removed and restored once a suitable method is determined.

The IC said that the mural will be inspected with thermal imaging, surface temperature and humidity checks and other techniques, while the overall condition of the mosaic mural will be inspected and recorded in detail.

Further examination will be conducted to determine the craftmanship of the mural to establish a suitable method for restoration.

Moreover, it promised that the mural will be displayed indoors at the new library to “better function as a link between the past and the future.”

The same statement noted that the mural is at least 60 years old, rendering it fragile and in poor condition as a consequence of sustaining weathering over time. In addition, the mosaic mural is missing substantial areas in its upper, left, and lower sections, while cracks and missing tiles are seen in other parts.

Previously, advocates had attempted to convince the government to restore the mural on site to foster a better connection between the public and the work. AL