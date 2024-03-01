Hotel guests surpass pre-pandemic levels

Macau saw an increase in the number of operating hotels by January, totaling 141, an increase of 16 year-on-year. The total number of available guest rooms grew by 20.4% to 46,000. Data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) also shows the average occupancy rate of guest rooms rose 14.5 percentage points year-on-year to 85.9%. The number of guests of hotel establishments in January leapt by 55.7% year-on-year to 1,320,000; moreover, the figure represented an increase of 7.4% compared to the same month of 2019.

