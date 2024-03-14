HZMB circulation quotas from 2021 open for renewal from today

Residents holding vehicle circulation quotas for the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HZMB) acquired in 2021 can, from today, apply to renew those quotas for another three years, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) has announced. The quotas relate to regular private vehicles only and the holders can submit renewal applications within 90 days of expiration. When submitting a renewal application, quota holders must pay a non-refundable fee of MOP1,000.

