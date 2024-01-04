HZMB welcomes over 16 million passengers in 2023

More than 16.3 million inbound and outbound passengers and 3.26 million vehicles passed through Zhuhai port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) in 2023, 1.29 times and 3.8 times that of 2019, respectively, official data shows. Data shows that in 2023, more than 45,000 mainland tour groups traveled to and from Hong Kong and Macau via the bridge. In 2023, the highest single-day passenger flow via the bridge reached 115,000, hitting a new high since the bridge entered into operation, noted a staffer at the station.

