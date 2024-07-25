IAM adds 12 more ancient trees to register

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has added 12 ancient trees to Macau’s “Protection List of Ancient and Valuable Trees.” The updated list now protects a total of 654 ancient and valuable trees in Macau after three trees were removed due to natural decline and disease. The 12 additions range from 101 to 140 years old and include six varieties that are mainly found in Coloane and Taipa. Among them is a 140-year-old fake bodhi tree standing in front of Tam Kong Temple in Coloane, classified as a Class 3 ancient tree under national guidelines. The three trees removed from the list included a withered persimmon tree in Coloane and two trees in local parks that failed to recover from pests and diseases despite treatment.

