IAM carries out inspections pre-typhoon season

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM)has carried out inspections in low-lying areas and cleared sewers, municipal pumping stations, rainwater catch-pits, open channels and other facilities in various districts in advance of the city’s typhoon and rainy season.

With the aim of improving efficiency in management and control of the sewerage networks, the IAM has strengthened outsourced services and introduced technology, such as drain clearance robots for clearing box culvert drains, and the use of surveillance cameras (CCTV) in drains.

In addition, the IAM is also continuously optimizing and looking for suitable locations to build additional rainwater pumping stations so as to construct flood barriers along the shore to effectively reduce the risk of flooding.

For the moment, at least 5,000 trees in the street have been pruned and the care and maintenance of irregularly growing trees has been followed up by tree maintenance personnel. Meanwhile, 61,000 meters of sewers have been cleared and catch basins have been unclogged about 7,600 times, the IAM said.

Meanwhile, the IAM has appealed to the public or businesses to refrain from pouring waste, grease and other substances down public drains in the streets, as well as reminding them not to enter work areas during tree pruning to avoid accidents, and to carry out regular inspections of trees on their properties.

