IAM concerns with bird flu in Sweden, US

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has expressed its concerns over reports of highly pathogenic avian flu in Svedala, Sweden and Hutchison, US, and pledged that bird products from the affected locations will not be allowed to be imported into Macau. When the IAM examines and approves import application documents, it will review the health certificate issued by the competent authority of the place of origin to prove that the product comes from an epidemic-free area and is suitable for human consumption. Otherwise, the local health and quarantine department will not be able to issue health certification documents for the relevant products.

