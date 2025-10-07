IAM drafts plan to construct pedestrian system at Mong Ha Hill

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has announced plans to establish a pedestrian system at Mong Ha Municipal Park, with research and planning already underway.

Chao Wai Ieng, president of the IAM, responded to a written inquiry from Legislator Nick Lei regarding the optimization of Mong Ha Municipal Park and the development of a barrier-free pedestrian system, stating that the plan aims to enhance residents’ access to and from the park.

Lei’s inquiry also asked the government to clarify whether it would consider adopting the model of the Guia Hill Pedestrian Tunnel to explore the installation of facilities such as vertical elevators for those in need.

Additionally, he inquired about the timeline for commencing the construction of the park’s barrier-free pedestrian system.

In response, the authorities noted that Mong Ha Municipal Park is a significant mountainous area in Macau, involving designated immovable properties and buffer zones. Therefore, careful study and consultation with relevant public entities are necessary.

In the written reply to Lei, it was noted that a balanced approach must be taken to address on-site conditions, World Heritage Site protection, and ecological conservation in order to develop an appropriate plan.

Regarding the aging facilities and outdated designs at Mong Ha Municipal Park, such as staircases lacking handrails and insufficient sun and rain shelters, Chao stated that his bureau actively listens to public feedback to improve facilities across parks and recreational areas.

Notably, handrails and guardrails were installed in appropriate locations at Mong Ha Municipal Park in July.

According to the Cultural Heritage Department, Mong Ha Hill, reaching a height of 60.7 meters and shaped like a lotus flower, is also known as Lotus Hill.

“At the bottom of the hillside, toward the south, is Mong Ha Village, which is why the area is popularly known as Mong Ha Hill. At the top of the hill stands Mong Ha Fortress, where barracks once housed Portuguese soldiers of African origin. Nowadays, the fortress is demilitarized,” the website notes.

