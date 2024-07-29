IAM food safety inspections with a 99.8% approval rate

The Municipal Affairs Bureau’s (IAM) routine food safety inspections have returned an approval rate of 99.8%, the bureau has noted in a press statement. In the second quarter of this year, 537 food samples were randomly collected for testing, receiving an overall approval rate of 99.8%. Among the 537 food samples were 308 samples available on the market and 229 samples from the food and beverage sector. The sampling locations included restaurants, eateries, takeaway shops, supermarkets, frozen meat stores, grocery stores, cosmetics and drug stores. IAM conducted microbiological tests for common pathogenic bacteria such as Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, Bacillus cereus, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

