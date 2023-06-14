IAM may expand food import ban should Japan pour nuclear water into sea

Acting President O Lam of the executive branch of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has recently told the press that should Japan decide to pour potentially nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima Power Plant into the sea, the bureau will immediately expand the import ban on Japanese food products to include produce from nine prefectures. Currently, imports of produce from Fukushima is barred. Imports from the nine surrounding prefectures must come with a nuclear safety certificate and undergo quarantine. O added that tests on imported food, especially those from Japan, will be increased.

Related