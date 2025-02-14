IAM recalls New Zealand butter over plastic contamination

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has recalled Anker unsalted butter from New Zealand due to potential plastic contamination reported by Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency. The affected product, packaged in 20-kilogram boxes containing four 5-kilogram units, has a best-before date of December 1, 2025. Authorities have deployed market inspectors to halt distribution of the batch. Businesses and consumers in possession of the butter are urged to stop sales and usage immediately and contact the food safety department for further instructions.

Related