IAM warns of sausage product with rubber pieces

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has relayed a warning from the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that a sausage product from the American brand Johnsonville may contain pieces of rubber. IAM is paying close attention to the incident and has issued a food alert to the local food sector, requiring members of the sector to put an immediate halt to the supply and sale of the relevant product if they have it in stock. The sausage product concerned is “Johnsonville Polish Kielbasa Turkey Sausage,” with an expiry date of May 17, 2024 or May 18, 2024.

