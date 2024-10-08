IAS briefs elderly residence applicants

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) has begun briefing elderly residence applicants before they move into their new residence, IAS has said. The briefing sessions provide residents with a first insight into the facilities. The sessions discuss the overall environment of government apartment buildings and accommodation units, how to use various home appliances, gerontechnology, and related equipment, as well as signing usage agreements and precautions when moving in. About 60 briefing sessions will be held from October to November, with an average of 4 sessions per day, with about 20 participants.

