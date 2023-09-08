IAS receives 69 requests for assistance for gambling disorder

The city’s central registration system for gambling disorder has received a total of 69 requests for assistance, an increase of nearly 60% when compared to the same period last year.

However, the figure was in line with pre-pandemic levels.

According to the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS), non-Macau residents accounted for 19 cases, representing a 10% increase from 2020 levels.

Cheang Io Tat, director of the Prevention and Treatment of Problem Gambling and Drug Dependence of the IAS, said that the 69 individuals seeking help fell within an age group between 30 to 49 years old. About 70% of them had moderate or lower levels of gambling dependence.

The official attributed the increase in requests for assistance primarily to the reopening of the border in January this year, as well “effective promotion by the government and all sectors of society, and the greater availability of diversified channels for seeking help,” making people more willing to seek assistance.

Cheang pledged that IAS will strengthen publicity and follow-ups to prevent and treat gambling disorders for non-Macau residents starting from the second half of this year into the next.

The authorities also stated that they have yet to see evidence of gambling becoming better concealed or otherwise on the rise.

In June this year, IAS said that over the past five years, Macau has recorded data showing that less than 3% of young people suffer from gambling disorders.

It added that since 2009, the bureau had conducted annual surveys on the prevention of youth gambling through non-governmental associations. Survey results over the past five years indicated that the proportion of local youths with suspected gambling disorders ranged between 2.2% to 2.9%. LV