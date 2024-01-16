IC calls for proposal for int’l parade

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is calling for proposals by local parade groups for the upcoming 2024 Macao International Parade, to be held March 24. The IC is now inviting all registered local associations, schools, institutes and organizations to submit proposals by Feb. 4. Themed “Love, Peace and Cultural Integration,” this year’s parade will be the first since 2019. The route will start at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and finish at Praça do Lago Sai Van.

Related