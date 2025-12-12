IC debuts at Asia TV Forum, promotes Macau as filming location

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) launched its campaign to attract film and television productions, establishing a promotional “Macau Pavilion” for the first time at the Asia TV Forum & Market in Singapore, held at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre earlier this month. The event attracted industry representatives from over 40 countries and regions each year. The initiative allowed the IC to send three local directors including Penny Lam, Teng Kun Hou, and Mak Kit Wai. The directors also participated in the Industry Days event at Singapore International Film Festival Pro.

Like this: Like Loading...