IC imposes verification measures on Joe Hisaishi show box offices

In an attempt to combat ticket scalping, Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has announced that ticketing and admission with identity verification will be imposed on Joe Hisaishi’s shows in Macau.

Acclaimed Japanese master musician Hisaishi will have three concerts in Macau as part of the lineup for the 25th Macao International Music Festival.

Knowing his popularity amount local people, the IC has employed a raffle system for the shows’ box office. Only raffle winners will be able to buy tickets to the shows.

Upon announcement of the raffle results some days ago, numerous people on facebook started to try and scalp tickets. In response to the situation, the IC announced late Wednesday evening the introduction of identity verification during ticketing and admission.

It added that scalped tickets or tickets used for commercial promotions will be voided, and no refund will be provided. Ticket holders must have the same name as the person who won the raffle and bought the tickets, or otherwise would not be permitted to enter the show.

The bureau has also contacted the police as per the situation. The Judiciary Police (PJ) issued a statement yesterday afternoon reminding members of the public of the identity verification requirement, as well as warning them against counterfeit tickets.

Although many people showed support for the IC’s decision, just as many complained about the late notice. A social media user declared that he managed to win a set of two tickets to a Hisaishi show, but he had always intended to gift them to his young nephew. Currently, he has no idea how to explain the new rules to his nephew, and the nephew may not be able to go.

Prior to the revelation of raffle winners, the IC has not expressly mentioned the requirement of identity verification.

Former lawmaker Sulu Sou has also commented on an IC social media post, questioning whether the bureau management had forgotten about the existence of scalped tickets before the revelation of ticket winners.

The IC told the Times in a reply to a query yesterday that they are “following up the situation and will announce updates in due course.”

Tickets to FIMM’s Hisaishi concert were subscribed by 68,000 people.