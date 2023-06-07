IC launches application campaign for ‘Hush Bazaar!’

As the event “Concerts hush! 2023” will be held on November 4 and 5 in Hác Sá, the Cultural Institute (IC) launched a registration campaign for the “Hush Bazaar!” which will feature many tents to promote various products and local gastronomical specialties. Those interested in operating a stall can apply on the event website from now until July 10. Should the number of subscribers who meet the eligibility criteria exceed the number of available tents, operators will be selected via a draw, with results announcements planned on October 13.

