IC launches nationally-branded CNY concerts

On Saturday, Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) launched a nationally-branded series of orchestral concerts held at the Ruins of St Paul’s. The first evening had Tan Dun, Lang Lang and Pang Ka Pang, alongside the Macau Chinese Orchestra, the Macao Youth Choir and the Lo Leong Sport General Association performing against the backdrop of the former façade of the St Paul’s Cathedral. At the opening ceremony, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng described the event as an example of Beijing’s focus on Macau, and expressed his gratitude to the Central People’s Government.

