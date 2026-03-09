IC pilots hosting children’s go-kart activity at outdoor venue

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) trialed a children-oriented activity yesterday at the Outdoor Performance Venue in Cotai.

The event, which included a track for non-motorized children’s go-karts, was held for only two hours, between 10 a.m. and noon, and was said to attract over 500 participants, including children and parents.

The mini go-kart track allowed children aged two to eight years old to play on the track while getting some exercise, since the vehicles are propelled by their legs.

According to the public broadcaster TDM Radio Chinese channel, some children said the venue was large and that they had fun riding the mini go-karts on the track.

Some parents, also interviewed by the same public broadcaster, mentioned the need for such a play area for children in Macau. Some suggested adding shade structures to enhance the facility.

Other parents suggested IC add multiple sports facilities to the same venue to enable multi-purpose use and attract more visitors.

At the same time, IC deputy director Cheang Kai Meng said that the temporary children’s go-kart track operated smoothly and safely during its trial run and is expected to reopen regularly on weekends and public holidays.

Cheang also mentioned that 3-on-3 basketball courts will be installed at the site starting next month. IC noted the importance of staying up to date on new ideas and trends to adjust facilities to meet demand and provide more space for citizens to play and exercise.

Launched in 2024 as a venue for large-scale performances such as concerts, the site has been mostly idle since then, with no major events held. The initial investment for the venue was over MOP80 million.

