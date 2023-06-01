IC to invite Broadway, West End shows to Macau

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has revealed plans to invite Broadway and West End performers to stage shows in Macau.

The IC was replying to lawmaker Ho Ion Sang’s inquiry.

Ho asked the bureau if it had plans to bring world-class performances to Macau with the resumption of normal global travel.

IC president Leong Wai Man said the bureau had “plans to invite musicals from Broadway and West End this year, as well as top-notch global ballet dances and theatre shows to perform in Macau.”

She said the bureau has “[striven to] build up Macau’s new brand in cultural tourism through constantly organizing large-scale artistic, cultural and festive activities, and introducing high-quality international cultural performances and exhibitions to Macau.”

Art Macao will also return with input from local resorts and consulates in Macau or Hong Kong.

She also referred to the casino licenses to confirm operators are obligated to stage internationally renowned performances to “improve Macau’s cultural image.”

Overseas performers will participation in the upcoming International Parade, Leong said.

The IC will reveal schemes to sponsor local associations to organize “multifaceted tourism activities” in older districts of the city, she said.

Regarding the Mong-ha houses revival scheme, she will confirm sponsorship plans during the second quarter of this year, which is ending in a month.

The Cultural Development Fund has sponsored 1,453 cultural events, attracting audiences over 138,000, the bureau president said.