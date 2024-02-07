ID bestows cash awards upon distinguished athletes

The Sports Bureau (ID) has recently bestowed cash prizes upon 111 athletes and 28 auxiliary personnel, as well as certificates for 223 athletes and 75 auxiliary personnel.

In 2023, there were a total of 111 athletes as well as 28 coaches, youth training coaches and members of the technical support team who were distinguished for an exceptional performance, obtaining monetary prizes in 12 competitions in 10 sports. Meanwhile, certificates of sporting merit were issued to 223 athletes as well as 75 coaches and members of the technical support teams from 19 sports.

In his speech, president of the ID, Pun Weng Kun, congratulated all those who achieved excellent results in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou and in several international games during 2023.

“With the guidance and cultivation of the seniors of the sports sector and also the directors and coaches of sports associations, the athletes remained firm in the demanding training and achieved good results in the competitions, with the Macau team achieving the best result ever since its participation in the Asian games, breaking records in several Macau modalities,” he said.

“In the future, the Macao SAR government will firmly support the development of sports associations and work together with the associations, providing athletes with support, further promoting the development of high-performance sports to reach higher levels,” he pledged.

The “2023 Macau Merit Athletes and Coaches Awards and Certificates Distribution Ceremony” was presided over by the Chief of Staff of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ho Ioc San, on behalf of the Secretary herself.