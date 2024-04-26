ID closes Tamagnini Barbosa swimming pool due to poor water quality

The Sports Bureau (ID) has announced the impromptu closure of the Tamagnini Barbosa Sports Centre swimming pool to the public. The temporary closure is effective immediately until further notice, and is justified by the facility’s failure to meet the required water quality standards. Without specifying the exact cause of the water quality issue, the bureau stated that cleaning and disinfection works will be undertaken to ensure public safety. Individuals who purchased tickets for this swimming pool facility through the online booking system will be refunded via the same electronic payment method used for the transaction.

