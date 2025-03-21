ID launches 2025 local driver support scheme

The Sports Bureau (ID) has announced the opening of applications for its 2025 Local Driver Support Scheme, designed to nurture local racing talent. The initiative provides funding for drivers competing in the Macau Grand Prix, with applications due by October 10. Eligible participants include young racers born after 1990 who have secured top-three finishes in local karting championships or completed FIA-sanctioned races. Quarterly applications for overseas race funding must be submitted two months prior to each racing season through the Automobile General Association in Macau.

