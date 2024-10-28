IEEM announces intellectual property law events

The Institute of European Studies of Macau (IEEM), in collaboration with Maastricht University, will host three intellectual property (IP) law events from Oct. 28 to Nov. 6.

The headline event is the 17th IEEM Intellectual Property Law School, scheduled from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1. The law school, held at the Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau, aims to introduce students from around the world to intellectual property (IP) law from an international and practical perspective, featuring cases studies and mock trials. It will be led by Professor Anselm Kamperman Sanders from Maastricht University and Dr. Christopher Heath from the European Patent Office.

Following the law school, the 20th IEEM Intellectual Property Seminar will take place on Nov. 4-5, focusing on the topic of proportionality in IP law. The first day covers the origins and justifications of proportionality in lawmaking and enforcement. The second day will examine specific case studies. Esteemed scholars from Europe, Asia, the U.S. and Macau have been invited to present on various topics.

The program concludes with the Professional IP Update on Nov. 6 at the Hong Kong Intellectual Property Department. Speakers from the seminar will provide an overview of the latest IP developments in Asia and Europe.

All events are free and conducted in English. The program is supported by the Macau Foundation and has previously drawn global participants. Further information can be found at https://ieem.org.mo/index.php/ipls/. Victoria Chan