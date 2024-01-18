IFTM academics win ‘highly commended paper award’

Dr. Irene Cheng Chu Chan and Dr. Vicky Zhaoyu Chen from the Macao Intitute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) have been honored with the 2023 JHTM Highly Commended Paper Award by the Journal of Hospitality and Tourism Management (JHTM), the institute announced in a statement. The award-winning paper studied the impact of visual elements on social media marketing in catering businesses. Based on two studies conducted in the restaurant context, the scholars explored the strategic use of different visual elements in social media marketing to trigger viewers’ interest, desire, and actions. The findings revealed that photographic contents should strike a balance among visual volume, variety, and dynamism to avoid presenting overloading information to viewers.

