IFTM rebranded as Macao University of Tourism

The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) has changed its name to the Macao University of Tourism, effective April 1. This comes following government discussions confirming the institute’s software and infrastructure meet the criteria for university status. Meanwhile, the upcoming academic year will see the launch of new programs including the Bachelor of Science in International Business and Innovative Communication, the revamped Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Brand Management; two Masters programs in Events Management; and a Doctor of Business Administration program.

