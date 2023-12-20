IFTM to be classified as university in the future

The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) is to be renamed ‘Macau University for Tourism Studies.’

During the First Standing Committee meeting, lawmaker Ella Lei cited documentation submitted by the government detailing that the name change adheres to the provisions of the Higher Education Law. The institute’s software and infrastructure also satisfy the criteria required for university status.

As such, the name change is in alignment with the SAR government’s higher education marketization strategy, which aims to expand student enrollment, promote cooperation with international higher education institutions, and cultivate international tourism.

Government data revealed that the institute currently employs 339 full-time staff, with plans to potentially increase the ratio of teaching staff in the future. Presently, it serves a student body of 1,843.

According to the committee, plans are underway to further recruit students from the mainland and overseas once local enrollment goals are achieved.

New doctor of Business Administration program

In a recent announcement, the IFTM will launch a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program in the 2024/2025 academic year. The new program will be in effect upon publication in the MSAR Gazette.

The DBA program will be offered in both Chinese and English, affording a wider range of educational options for individuals seeking academic enrichment and professional advancement.

Specializations within the program include International Hospitality Management, International Tourism Management, International Event Management, and Digital Marketing and Analytics.

Typically spanning three years, the program structure involves the completion of eight courses within two years (comprising six core courses and two elective courses). The final year entails the completion of a doctoral thesis and a successful defense to fulfill graduation requirements.